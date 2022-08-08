Houston cyclists can now have a say in fixing and adding connections to the city's growing bike network, thanks to a new budgeting formula now in play.

Why it matters: The city is in a years-long process of building 1,800 miles of high-comfort bike lanes through the Houston Bike Plan approved by City Council in 2017.

The city defines "high-comfort" as either protected bike lanes with precast curbs separating cyclists from car traffic or sharrows on narrower streets. Every year, Houston's Planning and Development Department (PDD) is given $1.1 million to chip away at constructing the bike network.

There are currently 29 miles of protected bike lanes, with 48 miles in the works.

How it works: The new formula will now set aside 10% of the budget for smaller "strategic investments" suggested by members of the biking community.

The change was approved by the Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) in July.

What they're saying: Houston's bike network can be tedious to navigate at times.

"Houston can feel like a really bike-friendly city, until a bikeway just ends at a difficult crossing with no wayfinding," said Joe Cutrufo, executive director of advocacy group BikeHouston. "There are so many small gaps in the bike network that could be filled with low-cost fixes."

Previously, the city had no budget for small improvements — only larger projects prescribed in the bike plan.

Details: First up is a more visible crossing at the White Oak Bayou Trail and San Jacinto Street in downtown, and repairing the bike lane along Holman Street in Midtown, Cutrufo said.

The city will also add signage pointing riders to the White Oak Bayou Trail in Stude Park in the Heights.

The city plans to present a formal list of improvements to the BAC on Aug. 24.

State of play: The PDD works with the BAC to choose which larger projects on the Houston Bike Plan to implement any given year.

Upcoming projects include protected bike lanes along the Washington Avenue corridor, extending bike lanes in Gulfton to a nearby Metro transit center and upgrades along the Irvington Boulevard corridor.

Get involved: To suggest a quick fix to Houston's bike network, call the city's bike lane hotline at 832-395-2700 or email [email protected].