Michigan's unionization rate drops
The ratio of Michigan workers who are members of a union has taken a hit the last two decades, falling from nearly a quarter in 2003 to about 13% last year.
Why it matters: Advocates say unions are a needed proponent of worker rights and compensation, while critics say unions throttle progress in the workplace.
By the numbers: Michigan also saw a small decrease in unionization rate last year, down from 2022's 14%.
- 564,000 total employed Michiganders were union members last year, down from 589,000 in 2022, per recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Zoom out: Nationally, 10% of the workforce was part of a union in 2023, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports. That's down from 10.1% in 2022 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported comparable figures.
- 14.4 million U.S. workers were union members in 2023, up from 14.3 million in 2022 — but the percentage fell because the workforce grew at a faster rate than union membership.
The intrigue: The drop came despite approval of unions in 2022 reaching its highest point since 1965, according to Gallup. It also coincides with a year of significant action for Big Labor, including:
- The UAW scoring record contracts from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis after an unprecedented strike.
- The Teamsters winning concessions from UPS without a strike.
- And actors and writers unions getting new deals from Hollywood after bruising work stoppages.
