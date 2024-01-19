Wayne County has the most Mexican restaurants in Michigan

Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Wayne County is home to 219 Mexican restaurants, more than any other part of the state.

Oakland County has 169 and Macomb has 94.

Driving the news: About 99% of Americans live near at least one Mexican eatery, a new Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph found.

Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration over the last 30 years, Axios' Russell Contreras writes.

The big picture: About 37.2 million people in the U.S. trace their ancestry to Mexico, making Mexican Americans by far the largest Hispanic origin group in the nation, per Pew.

Zoom in: Detroit's population is 7.5% Hispanic, per Census data. Much of the city's Mexican culture is concentrated in Southwest, where dozens of restaurants and bakeries dot West Vernor Highway.

Of note: Los Angeles County alone is home to more than 5,400 Mexican restaurants, or 30% of the nation's total.