Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink
Get holiday treats at this classic Southwest bakery
👋🏼 Sam here! I always make a couple of stops when I'm driving down Vernor Highway — the strip mall Foot Locker, La Jalisciense Supermercado y Taqueria and La Gloria Bakery.
- The charming little bakery in Southwest Detroit sells delicious Mexican pastries and treats.
What's happening: The family-owned bakery makes fresh tarts, macaroons, shortbread cookies and turnovers daily.
- A friendly worker handed me clean tongs and a tray to pick through wooden cabinets full of pastries.
State of play: I bought a pumpkin turnover and an apple turnover, plus shortbread cookies inspired by the Mexican flag.
What's more: The bakery sells warm, chocolate-filled churros on Sundays.
- It also sells colorful sugar skulls (not recommended for eating).
If you go: Open 6am-6pm Tuesday-Friday, 6am-8pm Saturday and 7am-6pm Sunday. Closed Monday.
- 3345 Bagley St.
