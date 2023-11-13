Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink

Get holiday treats at this classic Southwest bakery

La Gloria bakery

La Gloria Bakery on Bagley Street. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Sam here! I always make a couple of stops when I'm driving down Vernor Highway — the strip mall Foot Locker, La Jalisciense Supermercado y Taqueria and La Gloria Bakery.

  • The charming little bakery in Southwest Detroit sells delicious Mexican pastries and treats.

What's happening: The family-owned bakery makes fresh tarts, macaroons, shortbread cookies and turnovers daily.

  • A friendly worker handed me clean tongs and a tray to pick through wooden cabinets full of pastries.

State of play: I bought a pumpkin turnover and an apple turnover, plus shortbread cookies inspired by the Mexican flag.

What's more: The bakery sells warm, chocolate-filled churros on Sundays.

  • It also sells colorful sugar skulls (not recommended for eating).

If you go: Open 6am-6pm Tuesday-Friday, 6am-8pm Saturday and 7am-6pm Sunday. Closed Monday.

  • 3345 Bagley St.
Sugar skulls!
