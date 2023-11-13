Get holiday treats at this classic Southwest bakery

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋🏼 Sam here! I always make a couple of stops when I'm driving down Vernor Highway — the strip mall Foot Locker, La Jalisciense Supermercado y Taqueria and La Gloria Bakery. The charming little bakery in Southwest Detroit sells delicious Mexican pastries and treats.

What's happening: The family-owned bakery makes fresh tarts, macaroons, shortbread cookies and turnovers daily.

A friendly worker handed me clean tongs and a tray to pick through wooden cabinets full of pastries.

State of play: I bought a pumpkin turnover and an apple turnover, plus shortbread cookies inspired by the Mexican flag.

What's more: The bakery sells warm, chocolate-filled churros on Sundays.

It also sells colorful sugar skulls (not recommended for eating).

If you go: Open 6am-6pm Tuesday-Friday, 6am-8pm Saturday and 7am-6pm Sunday. Closed Monday.

3345 Bagley St.