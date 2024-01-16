New bus route from downtown Detroit to DTW expected to launch this spring
Details of a new express bus route from downtown to Detroit Metro Airport are being finalized.
Why it matters: Rides on the pilot route would take about 30 minutes — the fastest, most direct bus service from the city to DTW.
- Some SMART bus lines go to the airport but can take twice as long, while ride-sharing services from downtown can cost more than $40, per the Free Press.
Driving the news: The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan held two public hearings last week to get feedback before the service's expected launch this spring.
- The RTA has a $2.5 million grant to pay for at least one year of service.
Details: Indian Trails buses would make 16 daily round trips from downtown to the airport.
- One-way tickets would cost up to $15.
- The proposed pickup location is on the west side of Washington Boulevard, across the street from the Westin Book Cadillac and near the Rosa Parks Transit Center.
- Another pickup option is near Grand Circus Park.
What they're saying: Public feedback so far has been enthusiastic, Megan Owens, executive director of nonprofit advocacy organization Transportation Riders United, tells Axios.
- There have been some concerns about the cost and downtown location, which is somewhat disconnected from other public transit options.
- Inbound air travelers are often confused about why there isn't a direct bus route downtown, she says.
State of play: Public comment is open through Wednesday by phone (313-402-1020), email ([email protected]) or mail to the RTA.
- Officials say they'll incorporate the comments into the route's final details.
- "It's important for as many people as possible to share their input about what's to come," RTA executive director Ben Stupka said in a statement.
What we're watching: The announcement sharpens Detroit's need for a centrally located bus terminal for the Detroit Department of Transportation, SMART and the D2A2 line, which stops at Grand Circus Park.
- Last week, we reported that the Michigan Department of Transportation's proposal for a new train and bus stop in New Center is on hold.
- Meanwhile, Michigan Central's opening this summer could also present opportunities.
