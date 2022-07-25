👋 Hey, it's Sam. I used the D2A2 bus for the first time Friday to spend the afternoon at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Tickets to and from Detroit and Ann Arbor are $6 each, there's free wifi and plenty of space for bikes in the luggage space.

How it works: A bus heads to Ann Arbor every hour between 5:45am and midnight at Grand Circus Park between W. Adams Avenue and Bagley Street, and back to Detroit 6 am to 9 pm.

The ride itself is quick and quiet. There were less than a dozen people on the 12:15 bus to Ann Arbor, which dropped us off in Ann Arbor about 45 minutes later at 5th Avenue and William Street across from the Ann Arbor Public Library.

There were even less people on the 6:30 back to Detroit.

Why it matters: The route is much needed in light of Southeast Michigan's non-existent regional transit system.

Parking in downtown Ann Arbor during the annual art festival is also a pain.

And I wanted to bring my bike, which doesn't fit inside my Honda Civic.

Between the lines: Bus stops are also important community water coolers, where small talk can easily become lively conversations that spawn new friendships.

Hope you're reading this, Clarence.