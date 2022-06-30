Detroit Metropolitan Airport is now home to a first-of-its-kind departure board that uses facial recognition tech to show travelers customized info about their flight.

Why it matters: The board, called Parallel Reality, is an intriguing real-world example of the power of facial recognition.

Delta Air Lines' innovation team partnered with California-based tech startup Misapplied Sciences to develop the screen.

Delta is also rolling out facial recognition tech that allows travelers to get to their gates without showing their ID or boarding pass.

How it works: The new departure board uses facial recognition, multi-view pixels and "proprietary technology" to display personalized flight information to travelers who opt-in to the program.

It can show info for up to 100 distinct passengers simultaneously.

If you and I were both standing next to one another and looking at the board, we'd each see only the information relevant to our respective flights.

Yes, but: Any kind of facial recognition tech brings the obvious privacy concerns and creep factor.