2 hours ago - Technology
This airport departures board knows your name
Detroit Metropolitan Airport is now home to a first-of-its-kind departure board that uses facial recognition tech to show travelers customized info about their flight.
Why it matters: The board, called Parallel Reality, is an intriguing real-world example of the power of facial recognition.
- Delta Air Lines' innovation team partnered with California-based tech startup Misapplied Sciences to develop the screen.
- Delta is also rolling out facial recognition tech that allows travelers to get to their gates without showing their ID or boarding pass.
How it works: The new departure board uses facial recognition, multi-view pixels and "proprietary technology" to display personalized flight information to travelers who opt-in to the program.
- It can show info for up to 100 distinct passengers simultaneously.
- If you and I were both standing next to one another and looking at the board, we'd each see only the information relevant to our respective flights.
Yes, but: Any kind of facial recognition tech brings the obvious privacy concerns and creep factor.
- It's also not all that hard to find flight info on old-school displays, or on your phone.