Advocates say e-bike incentives would get more Detroiters out of cars

E-bikes in Michigan would be cheaper through a statewide proposal that would offer up to $1,250 in incentives to buyers.

Why it matters: With an unreliable transit system and worsening air quality, more Detroiters are turning to electric bikes as a transportation alternative.

E-bikes can replace car trips more effectively than pedal bikes, especially for older riders and people with disabilities.

Driving the news: U of M researchers last month began asking riders to help them understand how to make e-biking more sustainable, realistic, equitable and safer in Metro Detroit.

People already riding e-bikes — or who are interested in purchasing one — are encouraged to participate in their survey.

State Rep. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) and a number of Democratic co-sponsors introduced HB 4491 in April to bring income-based credits to riders.

The bill has been referred to the committee on tax policy, where it awaits a hearing.

What they're saying: "The average e-bike can cost $1,500 to $3,000, so I think state credits would go a long way in making these more attainable," Rogers, a cyclist herself, tells Axios.

"It's also about environmental sustainability," Rogers says. "As we are ramping up our vehicle fleet to transfer over to electric vehicles, e-bikes could be a piece of that."

Zoom in: Jason Hall, manager of Trek Bicycle in Midtown and founder of cycling community-building organization RiDetroit, says a tax credit would be a boost to the industry and to his riders.

"We're a commuter bike shop. A majority are commuting to work. We get recreational riders, but a lot of people use us as their form of transportation."

Yes, but: "We're the Motor City and people here do not want to let go of their cars — as much as the auto companies want to buy in on e-bikes, they still want to sell cars," Hall says. "It's hard to get the powers that be on board because of that."

"And then there's the price. We say an entry-level bike is $1,500, but then show someone a bike that's $7,000, and they say, 'Well, that's as much as a car.'"

What we're watching: On the heels of successful rebate programs in Denver, Columbus and elsewhere, there's a renewed effort in Congress to subsidize the cost of e-bikes nationwide.