Motor City Transit: Bus performance charted

Joe Guillen
Data: Detroit Department of Transportation
Reliability is a consistent concern among residents who rely on the city's buses.

What they're saying: DDOT director Mikel Oglesby tells Axios the trend reflects stricter time measurements rather than poorer performance.

• Before March, buses were considered "on time" if they arrived between 3 minutes early and 6 minutes late.

  • That window then tightened to between 1 minute early and 6 minutes late.

What's next: The city expects 85% of buses to be on time by mid-2023. Routes are being rescheduled next year to more accurately reflect true travel times.

