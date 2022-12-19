42 mins ago - News
Motor City Transit: Bus performance charted
Reliability is a consistent concern among residents who rely on the city's buses.
- Monthly on-time performance data shows 63% of weekday buses in October were on time, a downward trend over Oct. 2021.
What they're saying: DDOT director Mikel Oglesby tells Axios the trend reflects stricter time measurements rather than poorer performance.
• Before March, buses were considered "on time" if they arrived between 3 minutes early and 6 minutes late.
- That window then tightened to between 1 minute early and 6 minutes late.
What's next: The city expects 85% of buses to be on time by mid-2023. Routes are being rescheduled next year to more accurately reflect true travel times.
- The industry standard is 75-80%, according to the local nonprofit Transportation Riders United.
