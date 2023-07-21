2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Most common ice cream stores in Metro Detroit
Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across Metro Detroit, with 86 locations.
- Culver's and Baskin-Robbins are runners-up with 29 and 27 locations, respectively, per a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.
Reality check: Just because one particular chain is dominant doesn't necessarily make it the best.
- Independent shops across the region, like those in a recent Eater Detroit list, have many stalwart advocates for their supremacy.
- Axios Detroit favorites include Erma's, Jim's, River Breeze Dairy Freeze and Ice Cream La Michoacana.
Go deeper: Peruse a national map of the most common ice cream chains by county.
