Most common ice cream stores in Metro Detroit

Kavya Beheraj
Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across Metro Detroit, with 86 locations.

  • Culver's and Baskin-Robbins are runners-up with 29 and 27 locations, respectively, per a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Reality check: Just because one particular chain is dominant doesn't necessarily make it the best.

Go deeper: Peruse a national map of the most common ice cream chains by county.

