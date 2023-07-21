Most common ice cream stores in Metro Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across Metro Detroit, with 86 locations.

Culver's and Baskin-Robbins are runners-up with 29 and 27 locations, respectively, per a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Reality check: Just because one particular chain is dominant doesn't necessarily make it the best.

Go deeper: Peruse a national map of the most common ice cream chains by county.