31 mins ago - Food and Drink

Trying Vernors for the first time

Everett Cook
A Boston Cooler made with Vernor's from Jim's Ice Cream in Royal Oak
A Boston Cooler made with Vernors from Jim's Frostie Treats in Royal Oak. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios

👋 Howdy, Everett here. I was a sportswriter in a former life and thought that meant I was done interacting with irrationally compassionate fans.

Reality check: Wow, y'all really love Vernors.

  • After recently admitting I'd never tried the Michigan staple, I was lambasted by readers, friends and practically strangers I hadn't spoken to in a decade.
  • This seemed like an overreaction. We're talking about ginger ale, right? The beverage of airplanes and stomachaches?

The latest: Last Sunday, worn down by the heat, I went to Jim's Frostie Treats with two friends who are as obsessed as it gets.

  • We figured Jim's, a Royal Oak landmark for more than 50 years, was the perfect place to try my first Boston Cooler.

Quick take: It was fine. Oddly refreshing for blended ice cream and soda, but not flavorful or interesting enough to be added to my regular ice cream rotation.

But but but: In the name of journalism, I later picked up a bottle of Vernors to try without the ice cream, and ... my, oh my.

  • Sweet, but not too sugary. Bubbly, but refreshing enough to drink all day. Instant flavor that lasts through the sip with none of the chemical aftertaste.
  • I was, frankly, floored.

Thank you for showing me the light, my friends. I'll never doubt you again.

