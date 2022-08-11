Trying Vernors for the first time
👋 Howdy, Everett here. I was a sportswriter in a former life and thought that meant I was done interacting with irrationally compassionate fans.
Reality check: Wow, y'all really love Vernors.
- After recently admitting I'd never tried the Michigan staple, I was lambasted by readers, friends and practically strangers I hadn't spoken to in a decade.
- This seemed like an overreaction. We're talking about ginger ale, right? The beverage of airplanes and stomachaches?
The latest: Last Sunday, worn down by the heat, I went to Jim's Frostie Treats with two friends who are as obsessed as it gets.
- We figured Jim's, a Royal Oak landmark for more than 50 years, was the perfect place to try my first Boston Cooler.
Quick take: It was fine. Oddly refreshing for blended ice cream and soda, but not flavorful or interesting enough to be added to my regular ice cream rotation.
But but but: In the name of journalism, I later picked up a bottle of Vernors to try without the ice cream, and ... my, oh my.
- Sweet, but not too sugary. Bubbly, but refreshing enough to drink all day. Instant flavor that lasts through the sip with none of the chemical aftertaste.
- I was, frankly, floored.
Thank you for showing me the light, my friends. I'll never doubt you again.
