Trying Vernors for the first time

👋 Howdy, Everett here. I was a sportswriter in a former life and thought that meant I was done interacting with irrationally compassionate fans.

Reality check: Wow, y'all really love Vernors.

After recently admitting I'd never tried the Michigan staple, I was lambasted by readers, friends and practically strangers I hadn't spoken to in a decade.

This seemed like an overreaction. We're talking about ginger ale, right? The beverage of airplanes and stomachaches?

The latest: Last Sunday, worn down by the heat, I went to Jim's Frostie Treats with two friends who are as obsessed as it gets.

We figured Jim's, a Royal Oak landmark for more than 50 years, was the perfect place to try my first Boston Cooler.

Quick take: It was fine. Oddly refreshing for blended ice cream and soda, but not flavorful or interesting enough to be added to my regular ice cream rotation.

But but but: In the name of journalism, I later picked up a bottle of Vernors to try without the ice cream, and ... my, oh my.

Sweet, but not too sugary. Bubbly, but refreshing enough to drink all day. Instant flavor that lasts through the sip with none of the chemical aftertaste.

I was, frankly, floored.

Thank you for showing me the light, my friends. I'll never doubt you again.