👋 Hi, it's Annalise. I drove by River Breeze Dairy Freeze's awning and mural along East Jefferson many a time this spring, gazing longingly at its shuttered windows and wondering when it was going to open again for the season.

It's time!

The scoop: River Breeze has all you could want from a nostalgic served-out-of-a-window ice cream shop, plus about a dozen more options. I got a small twist cone with sprinkles ($3.75), plus a hefty orange pop Boston Cooler ($5.19).

There's also hard-pack ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, flurries and slushies — and a whole grill menu with cheeseburgers, fries, fried okra and shrimp and perch dinners.

The intrigue: There aren't too many other ice cream options on the east side.

Ice Cream Detroit serves out of Detroit Soul in Jefferson Chalmers, and Norma G's has a vanilla custard blended with mango chutney that's divine.

If you go: River Breeze is open Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm, and Sunday, noon-9pm, at 10800 E. Jefferson Ave.