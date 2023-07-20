Detroit House Hunting: Living large in New Center

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We increased our house-hunting budget this week to explore a fresh listing near New Center.

State of play: On the northern outskirts of downtown, New Center is among the city's most vibrant business districts.

And it's growing: Both Michigan State University and Pistons owner Tom Gores recently announced long-term ventures in the area.

The big picture: Our recurring real estate spotlight usually features homes priced at $250,000 and less.

Looking at higher-priced homes, however, can show a broader perspective that helps potential buyers better judge value.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom fully renovated home appears move-in ready.

Between the lines: Amenities include an oversized master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a separate third-floor bedroom suite and an extended backyard.

Yes, but: The house is next to a medical group's parking lot.

The renovated kitchen is among the home's updates. Photo: Courtesy of Max Broock Realtors

The intrigue: Check it out for yourself at Saturday's open house from 1-3pm.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Location is my north star when house hunting and New Center is absolutely ideal. It's close to multiple highways, the QLine, the DIA, lots of restaurants and more.