Detroit House Hunting: Living large in New Center
We increased our house-hunting budget this week to explore a fresh listing near New Center.
State of play: On the northern outskirts of downtown, New Center is among the city's most vibrant business districts.
- And it's growing: Both Michigan State University and Pistons owner Tom Gores recently announced long-term ventures in the area.
The big picture: Our recurring real estate spotlight usually features homes priced at $250,000 and less.
- Looking at higher-priced homes, however, can show a broader perspective that helps potential buyers better judge value.
234 E. Bethune St., $290,000
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom fully renovated home appears move-in ready.
Between the lines: Amenities include an oversized master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a separate third-floor bedroom suite and an extended backyard.
Yes, but: The house is next to a medical group's parking lot.
The intrigue: Check it out for yourself at Saturday's open house from 1-3pm.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: Location is my north star when house hunting and New Center is absolutely ideal. It's close to multiple highways, the QLine, the DIA, lots of restaurants and more.
- New investments from the Pistons and MSU are strong stability indicators, too.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.