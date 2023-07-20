14 mins ago - Real Estate

Detroit House Hunting: Living large in New Center

Joe Guillen
Exterior view of 234 E. Bethune St. in Detroit

Exterior view of 234 E. Bethune St. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

We increased our house-hunting budget this week to explore a fresh listing near New Center.

State of play: On the northern outskirts of downtown, New Center is among the city's most vibrant business districts.

The big picture: Our recurring real estate spotlight usually features homes priced at $250,000 and less.

  • Looking at higher-priced homes, however, can show a broader perspective that helps potential buyers better judge value.
234 E. Bethune St., $290,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom fully renovated home appears move-in ready.

Between the lines: Amenities include an oversized master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a separate third-floor bedroom suite and an extended backyard.

Yes, but: The house is next to a medical group's parking lot.

The renovated kitchen is among the updates at 234 E. Bethune St.
The renovated kitchen is among the home's updates. Photo: Courtesy of Max Broock Realtors

The intrigue: Check it out for yourself at Saturday's open house from 1-3pm.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Location is my north star when house hunting and New Center is absolutely ideal. It's close to multiple highways, the QLine, the DIA, lots of restaurants and more.

  • New investments from the Pistons and MSU are strong stability indicators, too.
