Detroit's iconic Fisher Building goes green

The Fisher Building is illuminated with green lights to commemorate MSU's investment. Photo: Nadir Ali, courtesy of the Platform

Michigan State is becoming a player in the city's resurgence after a $21 million investment in the 95-year-old Fisher Building — a historic skyscraper known as "Detroit's largest art object."

Why it matters: Designed in 1928 by architecture icon Albert Kahn, the aging Fisher Building now has a deep-pocketed investor to ensure its beauty is preserved.

New Center's growth potential along the Woodward corridor soars with the move — especially considering the nearby $2.5 billion development plan announced in February involving MSU, Henry Ford Health and the Pistons.

Driving the news: Michigan State's endowment is now the building's majority owner with a 79% stake.

The deal includes three nearby properties primed for development — two parking lots and a parking structure.

What they're saying: This is something "every building lover or person who appreciates history should be excited about," Dan Austin of Historic Detroit tells Axios.

"Things are really going to be exciting in the greater New Center area in the years to come."

Catch up quick: Local development company the Platform and other entities involved in a joint venture bought the Fisher Building and other properties in 2015 for $12.2 million, Crain's reports.

Last summer, the Platform bought out a majority owner, setting the stage for MSU to step in.

The Platform has spent more than $30 million on capital improvements and maintenance since 2015 on the 635,000-square-foot building. The company remains responsible for building operations and leasing.

Between the lines: The Fisher Building is about 70% occupied right now, and office vacancies nationwide are on the rise. Yet MSU expects to make money on its investment, Philip Zecher, MSU's chief investment officer, tells Axios.

The MSU Research Foundation plans to open a startup incubator in the building later this year.

"It's more of a long-term play given all the good, positive things happening there," he says. "It was not a surgical strike."

What's next: The skyscraper will be illuminated green this week to celebrate the deal.