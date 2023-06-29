Detroit house hunting: Core City for under $200K

1 hour ago - Real Estate

Exterior picture of 4670 18th St. in Core City.

4670 18th St. in Core City. Photos courtesy of Skyview Experts

We're back with another snapshot of affordable homes for sale around the city.

  • This bungalow offers a glimpse at what $200,000 gets you in an up-and-coming neighborhood.

State of play: Home sales in Core City — north of downtown, next to Woodbridge — are on the rise, new data shows.

4670 18th St., $199,900

Built in 1905, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has an updated kitchen, new appliances and a decent-sized yard.

Granite countertops and hardwood floors inside 4670 18th St.
The home's amenities include granite countertops and hardwood floors.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: If Core City was a stock, it would be a strong buy for me. The seller would probably agree because the neighborhood's potential seems priced into the listing.

  • Even so, the house looks like a decent value with its renovations, spacious porch and yard compared with some of the condos for sale in Brush Park.
