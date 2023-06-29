1 hour ago - Real Estate
Detroit house hunting: Core City for under $200K
We're back with another snapshot of affordable homes for sale around the city.
- This bungalow offers a glimpse at what $200,000 gets you in an up-and-coming neighborhood.
State of play: Home sales in Core City — north of downtown, next to Woodbridge — are on the rise, new data shows.
- The area's known for trendy restaurants and cafes.
- Sam loves the charred Caesar salad at Barda, and Cafe Prince has been making headlines for its stripped-down menu items.
4670 18th St., $199,900
Built in 1905, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has an updated kitchen, new appliances and a decent-sized yard.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: If Core City was a stock, it would be a strong buy for me. The seller would probably agree because the neighborhood's potential seems priced into the listing.
- Even so, the house looks like a decent value with its renovations, spacious porch and yard compared with some of the condos for sale in Brush Park.
