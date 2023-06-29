Detroit house hunting: Core City for under $200K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We're back with another snapshot of affordable homes for sale around the city.

This bungalow offers a glimpse at what $200,000 gets you in an up-and-coming neighborhood.

State of play: Home sales in Core City — north of downtown, next to Woodbridge — are on the rise, new data shows.

The area's known for trendy restaurants and cafes.

Sam loves the charred Caesar salad at Barda, and Cafe Prince has been making headlines for its stripped-down menu items.

4670 18th St., $199,900

Built in 1905, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has an updated kitchen, new appliances and a decent-sized yard.

The home's amenities include granite countertops and hardwood floors.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: If Core City was a stock, it would be a strong buy for me. The seller would probably agree because the neighborhood's potential seems priced into the listing.