1 hour ago - Real Estate

Three Detroit homes selling for $250K and less

Joe Guillen
Houses made out of money

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the housing market constantly shifting, we took a snapshot of what you can buy in and around Detroit for $250,000 or less.

3479 Courville St., $179,000
House for sale in Detroit's Morningside neighborhood.
This house on Courville is right off Mack Avenue. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Morningside neighborhood on the east side is fully updated and has a new roof and appliances.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The area has a great mix of amenities — proximity to Lake St. Clair, Grosse Pointe and highway access, plus lots of shops and restaurants.

94 Richton St., Highland Park, $199,900
Two-story brick home at 94 Richton St. in Highland Park
The Richton house is on a corner lot at 2nd Avenue.

Built in 1914, this four-bedroom features original woodwork, French doors and a brick fireplace.

  • Don't sleep on Highland Park!
3010 Glendale St., $250,000

The seller just accepted an offer on this five-bedroom house north of downtown near Boston Edison, listing agent Joshua Pruett tells Axios. But the deal isn't final yet.

  • With the porch and hardwood floors, it's easy to see why an offer was made.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more