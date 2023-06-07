Three Detroit homes selling for $250K and less

Share on email (opens in new window)

With the housing market constantly shifting, we took a snapshot of what you can buy in and around Detroit for $250,000 or less.

This house on Courville is right off Mack Avenue. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Morningside neighborhood on the east side is fully updated and has a new roof and appliances.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The area has a great mix of amenities — proximity to Lake St. Clair, Grosse Pointe and highway access, plus lots of shops and restaurants.

The Richton house is on a corner lot at 2nd Avenue.

Built in 1914, this four-bedroom features original woodwork, French doors and a brick fireplace.

Don't sleep on Highland Park!

The seller just accepted an offer on this five-bedroom house north of downtown near Boston Edison, listing agent Joshua Pruett tells Axios. But the deal isn't final yet.