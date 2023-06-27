1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Barda's melt-in-your-mouth Caesar salad
Hey, guys. Sam here. I went to Barda in Core City last weekend for the first time and ate a stellar Caesar salad that I had to tell you about.
The intrigue: The Argentinean restaurant's charred Caesar salad contains soft gem lettuce, breadcrumbs, anchovies and melt-in-your-mouth parmesan cheese.
- Fire is one of the ingredients found throughout most menu items at Barda, and it adds a layer of flavor and texture.
- A bossa nova band playing in the outside courtyard added ambiance.
Zoom in: Our table was visited by co-owner Ignacio Gerson, who came over to ensure everything was going well.
- Gerson moved to Detroit from Argentina and encouraged his executive chef Javier Bardauil to join him to open the restaurant.
- The restaurant was a 2022 James Beard Award finalist.
If you go: Barda is located at 4842 Grand River.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.