Hey, guys. Sam here. I went to Barda in Core City last weekend for the first time and ate a stellar Caesar salad that I had to tell you about.

The intrigue: The Argentinean restaurant's charred Caesar salad contains soft gem lettuce, breadcrumbs, anchovies and melt-in-your-mouth parmesan cheese.

Fire is one of the ingredients found throughout most menu items at Barda, and it adds a layer of flavor and texture.

A bossa nova band playing in the outside courtyard added ambiance.

Zoom in: Our table was visited by co-owner Ignacio Gerson, who came over to ensure everything was going well.

Gerson moved to Detroit from Argentina and encouraged his executive chef Javier Bardauil to join him to open the restaurant.

The restaurant was a 2022 James Beard Award finalist.

If you go: Barda is located at 4842 Grand River.