Barda's melt-in-your-mouth Caesar salad

Samuel Robinson

Barda’s charred Caesar salad. Photo by Samuel Robinson/Axios

Hey, guys. Sam here. I went to Barda in Core City last weekend for the first time and ate a stellar Caesar salad that I had to tell you about.

The intrigue: The Argentinean restaurant's charred Caesar salad contains soft gem lettuce, breadcrumbs, anchovies and melt-in-your-mouth parmesan cheese.

  • Fire is one of the ingredients found throughout most menu items at Barda, and it adds a layer of flavor and texture.
  • A bossa nova band playing in the outside courtyard added ambiance.

Zoom in: Our table was visited by co-owner Ignacio Gerson, who came over to ensure everything was going well.

  • Gerson moved to Detroit from Argentina and encouraged his executive chef Javier Bardauil to join him to open the restaurant.
  • The restaurant was a 2022 James Beard Award finalist.

If you go: Barda is located at 4842 Grand River.

