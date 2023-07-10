Detroit House Hunting: Land Bank fixer-upper for $130K

12786 Rosemary St. was on the Land Bank's auction block last year. Photos: Courtesy of Sotero López

Investors are flipping dilapidated vacants across the city, and this renovated east side spot shows how they can be transformed into attractive starter homes.

It's part of our recurring spotlight featuring intriguing local houses on the market.

12786 Rosemary St., $129,900

State of play: This three-bedroom house just north of East Outer Drive was on the Detroit Land Bank Authority's auction block last year.

It sold for a winning bid of $6,500 in November and the deal closed in February, a Land Bank spokesperson tells Axios.

The intrigue: Pictures from the auction listing show how far the house has come since the renovations, which include a new roof, plumbing and electrical systems.

The Rosemary house is updated throughout with an open kitchen design.

What they're saying: The seller is an investor from Argentina, listing agent Sotero López tells Axios.

Renovated homes in this price range have been getting offers from both first-time homebuyers and other investors, he says.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Buying a flipped home can create some anxiety because it's hard to be sure what's underneath the glitzy improvements. But a thorough inspection and the right offer might help overcome those worries.