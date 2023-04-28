Fans at the Lions draft party at Ford Field were less than thrilled with the selection of Jahmyr Gibbs with pick No. 12 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios

Lions fans are hoping Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was worth the wait.

Driving the news: Originally armed with the No. 6 pick, Detroit moved down to No. 12 in a last-minute trade with the Arizona Cardinals that included the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions also had pick No. 18 and took Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

Why it matters: Detroit is finally a playoff contender. Nailing this draft is key to maintaining what has been rare upward momentum.

Quick take: Gibbs is known as an elusive runner with pass-catching skills. He's been compared to Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

Yes, but: Drafting a running back so high is a risk — productive rushers can be found in later rounds or free agency.

And the Lions already have D'Andre Swift and newly acquired free agent David Montgomery.

The intrigue: The front office may regret trading down if pass rushers Tyree Wilson (No. 7, Raiders) or Jalen Carter (No. 9, Eagles) turn into superstars.

Perhaps Detroit was open to a trade after Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon — who the team was expected to draft — went to Seattle at No. 5.

State of play: Many predicted Detroit would take a defensive player with its top pick. But the draft-night trade turned everything upside down.

Gibbs was the second running back off the board after Texas' Bijan Robinson went to the Falcons at No. 8.

Fans will eternally compare Gibbs to Robinson, whom Detroit could've had at No. 6.

What they're saying: "I was just talking to my friends when the call hit me," Gibbs said to reporters after the draft, "and I was shocked."

Zoom out: Rounds 2-7 continue today and Saturday.

The Lions now have three second-round selections and could take a cornerback or tight end.

What's next: Next year's draft is here in Detroit.

A giant countdown clock is set up near Campus Martius to remind everyone.

But the draft event's exact location still hasn't been determined, WXYZ reports.

💭 Everett's thought bubble: I was at the Lions' draft party at Ford Field and heard a TON of F-bombs after the Gibbs pick.