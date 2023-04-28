Lions trade down, invest more capital into running backs
Lions fans are hoping Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was worth the wait.
Driving the news: Originally armed with the No. 6 pick, Detroit moved down to No. 12 in a last-minute trade with the Arizona Cardinals that included the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- The Lions also had pick No. 18 and took Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.
Why it matters: Detroit is finally a playoff contender. Nailing this draft is key to maintaining what has been rare upward momentum.
Quick take: Gibbs is known as an elusive runner with pass-catching skills. He's been compared to Saints RB Alvin Kamara.
Yes, but: Drafting a running back so high is a risk — productive rushers can be found in later rounds or free agency.
- And the Lions already have D'Andre Swift and newly acquired free agent David Montgomery.
The intrigue: The front office may regret trading down if pass rushers Tyree Wilson (No. 7, Raiders) or Jalen Carter (No. 9, Eagles) turn into superstars.
- Perhaps Detroit was open to a trade after Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon — who the team was expected to draft — went to Seattle at No. 5.
State of play: Many predicted Detroit would take a defensive player with its top pick. But the draft-night trade turned everything upside down.
- Gibbs was the second running back off the board after Texas' Bijan Robinson went to the Falcons at No. 8.
- Fans will eternally compare Gibbs to Robinson, whom Detroit could've had at No. 6.
What they're saying: "I was just talking to my friends when the call hit me," Gibbs said to reporters after the draft, "and I was shocked."
Zoom out: Rounds 2-7 continue today and Saturday.
- The Lions now have three second-round selections and could take a cornerback or tight end.
What's next: Next year's draft is here in Detroit.
- A giant countdown clock is set up near Campus Martius to remind everyone.
- But the draft event's exact location still hasn't been determined, WXYZ reports.
💭 Everett's thought bubble: I was at the Lions' draft party at Ford Field and heard a TON of F-bombs after the Gibbs pick.
- And it was concerning to realize that both of the team's first-round picks were also watching the event on TV.
