👋🏽 Hey, guys! Sam here.

I was recently reminded that the 2024 NFL Draft is being held here thanks to the countdown clock next to Campus Martius that's too big to let you forget it.

The intrigue: The Detroit Sports Commission tapped yjr local creative agency DG-3D studio to create the countdown clock in its studio at the Packard Plant. It started at 742 days, more than two years before the draft in April 2024.

It was unveiled this April during an event featuring NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Mike Duggan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Bottom line: 742 days is a pretty long time, but the way this Lions team looks, Detroit might be counting down for a top pick until then.