Jared Goff of the Lions greets fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Don't tell the Lions their Week 18 win in Green Bay was meaningless.

Players were fired up after ruining Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' playoff aspirations Sunday night in a 20-16 win at Lambeau Field.

Our thoughts on the last game of the 2022/'23 season:

🏟️ No playoffs, no problem: Being eliminated minutes before taking the field didn't take any air out of the Lion's sails.

The Seahawks first knocked Detroit out of playoff consideration with a win against the Rams, but in a twist of fate, the Lions win sent Seattle to the postseason.

😀 Face of the franchise: Jared Goff's game-sealing fourth-and-1 conversion showed why he can be Detroit's quarterback of the future.

The 28-year-old played some of the best football of his career in 2022, finishing fifth leaguewide in total QBR.

🧀 Lambeau leap: Winning in Green Bay has been a massive issue for Detroit: The Lions' all-time record at Lambeau Field is now 14-36-3, including playoffs.

✉️ 2 draft picks: Detroit now has two first-round draft picks (No. 6 and No. 18) in the 2023 NFL Draft — with one in the top 10 thanks to the Rams pick they received through the Matt Stafford trade.

🏁 Maybe next year: The Lions finished the year above .500 for the first time since 2017 (9-7).