🦁 5 Tuesday Takeaways: Playing for pride
Don't tell the Lions their Week 18 win in Green Bay was meaningless.
- Players were fired up after ruining Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' playoff aspirations Sunday night in a 20-16 win at Lambeau Field.
- Our thoughts on the last game of the 2022/'23 season:
🏟️ No playoffs, no problem: Being eliminated minutes before taking the field didn't take any air out of the Lion's sails.
- The Seahawks first knocked Detroit out of playoff consideration with a win against the Rams, but in a twist of fate, the Lions win sent Seattle to the postseason.
😀 Face of the franchise: Jared Goff's game-sealing fourth-and-1 conversion showed why he can be Detroit's quarterback of the future.
- The 28-year-old played some of the best football of his career in 2022, finishing fifth leaguewide in total QBR.
🧀 Lambeau leap: Winning in Green Bay has been a massive issue for Detroit: The Lions' all-time record at Lambeau Field is now 14-36-3, including playoffs.
✉️ 2 draft picks: Detroit now has two first-round draft picks (No. 6 and No. 18) in the 2023 NFL Draft — with one in the top 10 thanks to the Rams pick they received through the Matt Stafford trade.
🏁 Maybe next year: The Lions finished the year above .500 for the first time since 2017 (9-7).
- It might not have been enough for the playoffs, but Detroit enters next season with heightened expectations from more than just hype.
