Lions draft preview: Cornerback Devon Witherspoon
Just three years after spending the No. 3 overall pick on Jeff Okudah, the Lions could take another cornerback as its top draft pick Thursday.
State of play: The Lions are overhauling their defensive backfield, trading Okudah to Atlanta and adding free agents to solidify the secondary.
The intrigue: Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is still emerging as a potential target for the Lions to take at No. 6.
- Here's a Witherspoon breakdown as part of our preview of Thursday's NFL draft:
💥 The ball hawk has a knack for pass breakups and a reputation for strong tackling skills. An unheralded prospect out of high school, Witherspoon's "a perfect Dan Campbell pick," according to a recent ESPN mock draft.
- Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez is another option at No. 6.
Best case scenario: Former Lion Darius Slay, an All-Pro in 2017 now with Philadelphia.
Worst case: Okudah.
Quotable: "He's as confident as Deion Sanders was and talks as much trash as he did," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry told The Athletic.
