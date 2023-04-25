Lions draft preview: Cornerback Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon lines up against Minnesota last year. Photo: Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just three years after spending the No. 3 overall pick on Jeff Okudah, the Lions could take another cornerback as its top draft pick Thursday.

State of play: The Lions are overhauling their defensive backfield, trading Okudah to Atlanta and adding free agents to solidify the secondary.

The intrigue: Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is still emerging as a potential target for the Lions to take at No. 6.

Here's a Witherspoon breakdown as part of our preview of Thursday's NFL draft:

💥 The ball hawk has a knack for pass breakups and a reputation for strong tackling skills. An unheralded prospect out of high school, Witherspoon's "a perfect Dan Campbell pick," according to a recent ESPN mock draft.

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez is another option at No. 6.

Best case scenario: Former Lion Darius Slay, an All-Pro in 2017 now with Philadelphia.

Worst case: Okudah.

Quotable: "He's as confident as Deion Sanders was and talks as much trash as he did," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry told The Athletic.

