Lions draft preview: QB Anthony Richardson
It's NFL draft week, when the league's franchises try to find their next superstar.
- And for Lions fans feeling the offseason hype, it's time to form opinions on who the front office should pick.
Why it matters: The draft is arriving at the perfect time for Detroit, a team coming off a promising 9-8 season and still armed with two first-round picks.
- The Lions have their own pick at No. 18, but also have No. 6 from the Los Angeles Rams' trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021.
What's happening: Round 1 is Thursday at 8pm on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
- Many top college prospects aren't exactly household names, so we're profiling players the Lions might select every day this week.
Today, we're taking a look at one of the most intriguing — and potentially disastrous — prospects:
🚀 Anthony Richardson, quarterback: An absolutely elite athlete with a rocket arm, Richardson (6 feet, 4 inches and 244 pounds) still needs to improve his accuracy as a passer. But his potential and position could make him a top-10 pick.
- The former Florida Gator could be an ideal fit to grow under starter Jared Goff.
Best case scenario: A full-fledged superstar, a la Buffalo's Josh Allen.
Worst case: Robert Griffin III, the ultra-athletic Baylor QB whose injuries hampered his NFL career.
Quotable: "A lot of people say I'm a different breed. I always tell people I'm not from Earth," Richardson told ESPN.
