2 hours ago - Sports

Lions draft preview: QB Anthony Richardson

Joe Guillen
Quarterback Anthony Richardson participates in a drill during the NFL Combine

QB Anthony Richardson at the NFL combine in March. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's NFL draft week, when the league's franchises try to find their next superstar.

Why it matters: The draft is arriving at the perfect time for Detroit, a team coming off a promising 9-8 season and still armed with two first-round picks.

  • The Lions have their own pick at No. 18, but also have No. 6 from the Los Angeles Rams' trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021.

What's happening: Round 1 is Thursday at 8pm on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

  • Many top college prospects aren't exactly household names, so we're profiling players the Lions might select every day this week.

Today, we're taking a look at one of the most intriguing — and potentially disastrous — prospects:

🚀 Anthony Richardson, quarterback: An absolutely elite athlete with a rocket arm, Richardson (6 feet, 4 inches and 244 pounds) still needs to improve his accuracy as a passer. But his potential and position could make him a top-10 pick.

Best case scenario: A full-fledged superstar, a la Buffalo's Josh Allen.

Worst case: Robert Griffin III, the ultra-athletic Baylor QB whose injuries hampered his NFL career.

Quotable: "A lot of people say I'm a different breed. I always tell people I'm not from Earth," Richardson told ESPN.

