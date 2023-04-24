Lions draft preview: QB Anthony Richardson

QB Anthony Richardson at the NFL combine in March. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's NFL draft week, when the league's franchises try to find their next superstar.

And for Lions fans feeling the offseason hype, it's time to form opinions on who the front office should pick.

Why it matters: The draft is arriving at the perfect time for Detroit, a team coming off a promising 9-8 season and still armed with two first-round picks.

The Lions have their own pick at No. 18, but also have No. 6 from the Los Angeles Rams' trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021.

What's happening: Round 1 is Thursday at 8pm on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Many top college prospects aren't exactly household names, so we're profiling players the Lions might select every day this week.

Today, we're taking a look at one of the most intriguing — and potentially disastrous — prospects:

🚀 Anthony Richardson, quarterback: An absolutely elite athlete with a rocket arm, Richardson (6 feet, 4 inches and 244 pounds) still needs to improve his accuracy as a passer. But his potential and position could make him a top-10 pick.

The former Florida Gator could be an ideal fit to grow under starter Jared Goff.

Best case scenario: A full-fledged superstar, a la Buffalo's Josh Allen.

Worst case: Robert Griffin III, the ultra-athletic Baylor QB whose injuries hampered his NFL career.

Quotable: "A lot of people say I'm a different breed. I always tell people I'm not from Earth," Richardson told ESPN.