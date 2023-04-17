Lions expect to sell out every home game in 2023

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, pictured here during the NFL Draft Combine, is being counted on for another strong draft class. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With less than two weeks before the NFL draft, the hype around the Lions is as high as ever.

Driving the news: Team president Rod Wood said at last month's NFL owners meetings that the team's season ticket renewal rate is over 96% — which he said is "maybe the highest ever."

Wood also said he's "expecting that we're going to have sellouts for every game this year."

💭 Everett's thought bubble: As a recent first-time season ticket holder, I can anecdotally confirm the hype is real. My group expected to buy tickets in the mezzanine level, but seats had been picked over by the time the queue got to the newest applicants.

Landing in the 300-level for cheap is all good, though — much better to have worse seats for a good team than good seats for a bad one.

What's next: The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27 at 8:00pm.