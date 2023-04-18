Data: CoStar; Chart: Axios Visuals

Office space availability is rising locally, following a national trend stemming from increased remote work and costs.

Why it matters: The data is a sign that vacancy rates, already at historic highs, will likely grow higher, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

At the same time, Detroit developers are making a major play to attract employers looking to upgrade their in-person spaces.

The District Detroit's new $1.5 billion project calls for three new office buildings. Project leaders say new office space is lacking and is in high demand.

Zoom in: Detroit's available space is 16.6% as of the end of March, up from 12.9% three years ago, according to data from CoStar.

The national average is 16.4%, up from 15.2% at the end of 2021.

Of note: Office availability is different from office vacancy rates. Availability doesn't just look at empty offices, but includes occupied office space where the tenant notified the landlord they won't be renewing.

And, crucially, availability takes into account leased office space where a tenant is trying to sublet the office.

It's that last category — the amount of space available for sublease — that's jumped up in the wake of the pandemic.

Over the last three years it's been "piling up and up and up," said Phil Mobley, national director of office analytics at CoStar. "There's a strong likelihood that much of that is going to convert into vacancy when the original lease term expires."

Subscribe to Axios Markets