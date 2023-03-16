The long-anticipated office reckoning is upon us

Data: Moody's Analytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Office vacancy levels are approaching highs last seen during the savings and loan crisis in the 1980s.

Why it matters: It appears that a reckoning in the office market, widely anticipated since the start of the pandemic, is upon us.

"We're not ready to say that this is a cliff for the office sector. But I think right now we're finally entering the true turbulent times," Thomas LaSalvia, director of economic research at Moody's Analytics, told Axios.

Context: Vacancies refer to the share of office space that is not leased by a tenant — as opposed to leased office space that’s mostly deserted.

Zoom out: This was always going to be a slow-moving trend. Remote work drove folks home, but companies didn't instantly give up on their office spaces. Typical leases run for at least 10 years.

And for property owners dealing with rising vacancies, there's a new wrinkle: They're getting hit with rising costs thanks to higher interest rates on their floating rate debt.

State of play: At the end of last year, even Class A buildings saw a drop in occupancy, per a new report from Moody's.

Some office landlords are showing signs of distress, as the WSJ reported. Brookfield Asset Management last month defaulted on $750 million in debt on two 52-story office towers in Los Angeles. (It still holds hundreds of properties.)

These properties were Class A, but faced competition from even-fancier Class A+ properties with better amenities, according to Moody's report. Brookfield's moves might "spur other landlords," it says.

Meanwhile, Columbia Property Trust recently defaulted on a $1.7 billion loan backed by seven office properties, mainly due to the rise in interest rates.

The company took out a floating-rate loan in December 2021, according to Moody's. It's gone from paying around 3% on the loan to 6%.

The bottom line: Office space is a good place to start cutting back if you're a CEO looking to batten down the hatches in a turbulent time.