The SNAPback hunger cliff

Joe Guillen

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Extra food assistance benefits put into place during the pandemic ended this week, further strapping low-income families already hit with inflation.

Why it matters: About 1.3 million Michiganders receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

  • That includes about 423,000 in Wayne County.
  • The decrease facing Michigan households on SNAP varies, but a single person making $700/month in net income could see their monthly benefit drop from $281 to $71, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Catch up quick: Since 2020 and through February 2023, pandemic emergency allotments increased in SNAP households by at least an extra $95 a month.

  • They'll now go back to receiving one pre-pandemic payment determined by income and household size.

Threat level: The switch could strain already strapped local food banks amid inflation.

Go deeper: The state's resource guide with information about food banks and other assistance programs.

