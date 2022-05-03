Detroit food banks face perfect storm from inflation

More people in the Detroit area are relying on food banks as prices increase for necessities of all kinds.

Why it matters: It's causing a perfect storm of challenges for the 1.3 million Michiganders struggling with food insecurity.

Less help from the government and increasing demand at food banks are adding to the burden, Food Bank Council of Michigan executive director Phillip Knight tells Axios.

State of play: The Food Bank Council saw need increase statewide each month for the last eight months, Knight says.

Zoom in: Mobile food pantries are serving thousands more each month. Gleaners Community Food Bank’s mobile pantries in southeast Michigan served 13,000 households in March.

They served an average of 9,000 over the previous six months, Gleaners president and CEO Gerry Brisson tells Axios.

"That is a remarkable increase month over month," Brisson says. "We’re paying really close attention to what happens in April."

Of note: The Detroit People’s Food Co-op recently started construction on a grocery store in the city’s North End neighborhood, BridgeDetroit reports.