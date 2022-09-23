Inflation hitting Metro Detroit harder than the national average

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Metro Detroit's year-over-year Consumer Price Index increases are slightly above the national average.

Driving the news: The CPI increased 8.3% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: Republicans in Michigan are blaming Democratic leadership for inflation, an issue which Gov. Whitmer admits she can't solve alone.

The White House has largely blamed the war in Ukraine and snarled supply chains for rising prices, but has been quick to take credit for falling gas prices.

Yes, but: Gas prices in Michigan remain nearly 20 cents higher than the national average after state lawmakers failed to reach a relief agreement over the summer.