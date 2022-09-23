15 mins ago - News
Inflation hitting Metro Detroit harder than the national average
Metro Detroit's year-over-year Consumer Price Index increases are slightly above the national average.
Driving the news: The CPI increased 8.3% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Why it matters: Republicans in Michigan are blaming Democratic leadership for inflation, an issue which Gov. Whitmer admits she can't solve alone.
- The White House has largely blamed the war in Ukraine and snarled supply chains for rising prices, but has been quick to take credit for falling gas prices.
Yes, but: Gas prices in Michigan remain nearly 20 cents higher than the national average after state lawmakers failed to reach a relief agreement over the summer.
