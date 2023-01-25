Michael Dedenbach offers scarce streetwear from around the globe at Detroit Clothing Circle, his Cass Corridor clothing shop.

Why it matters: The shop dedicates half its space to local designers, combining our city's do-it-yourself work ethic with established brands like Supreme and BAPE.

We stopped by Dedenbach's store recently to check out the vibe as part of our recurring series on how interesting Detroiters would spend their perfect day in the city:

🥐 Breakfast: "I would start my day off getting pastries at Cannelle downtown. There's a cherry, apple, brie tart thing — it's f—--- amazing. I could eat probably three of them and not feel bad."

🥪 Lunch: "I'd pick my wife up on her break and I'd go to Rocco's. I'd get the chicken parm or the meatball sub. She would probably go with one of the traditional Italian sandwiches."

🚶‍♂️ Afternoon activity: "I like to go for walks in the city when it's nice out."

Pro tip: Check out the art inside the Z Parking Garage, where the floors feature different street artists.

🥩 Dinner/evening activity: "I really like going to the Schvitz. I can get a steam in and have dinner there. They have really good steaks. I find it very spiritual and it's probably one of the healthiest things I do for myself."