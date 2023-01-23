1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Cass Corridor’s favorite deli sandwiches
👋🏽 Hello, people of Cass Corridor — it's Sam. Been to Rocco's lately?
State of play: Rocco's Italian Deli offers filling sandwiches in a clean, modern space, but is sadly too expensive to purchase multiple times a week.
- Good thing, because I'd make the five-minute walk from my apartment here every day if it were just a bit cheaper.
What I ate: I dipped the Prosciutto Means Love into the garlic lemon aioli sauce ($18 after taxes) and fell in love.
- The sandwich comes with their Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato and an excellent basil pesto.
If you go: Monday-Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-5pm.
- 3627 Cass Avenue.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.