Cass Corridor’s favorite deli sandwiches

The Prosciutto Means Love from Rocco's. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏽 Hello, people of Cass Corridor — it's Sam. Been to Rocco's lately?

State of play: Rocco's Italian Deli offers filling sandwiches in a clean, modern space, but is sadly too expensive to purchase multiple times a week.

Good thing, because I'd make the five-minute walk from my apartment here every day if it were just a bit cheaper.

What I ate: I dipped the Prosciutto Means Love into the garlic lemon aioli sauce ($18 after taxes) and fell in love.

The sandwich comes with their Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato and an excellent basil pesto.

If you go: Monday-Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-5pm.

3627 Cass Avenue.