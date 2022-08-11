Local developer Andrew Colom works in the city's neighborhoods, resurrecting abandoned or underused properties to help revitalize communities.

Century Partners, which Colom co-founded with David Alade, is looking to redevelop the historic area around Clairmount Avenue and move its offices to Eastern Market.

What he's saying: "I hung out at my first house party in one of the new condominiums in Brush Park recently and it was exciting to see the transformation of vacant land into premium, high-quality housing and a new community on a large and dense scale."

We figured someone who likes to explore the city like Colom would be an ideal person to kick off our new recurring series, where compelling people give us their best day ever in Detroit:

🥯 Breakfast: "I currently live on Atkinson Street … down the street from a wonderful coffee shop/bar and lounge called Congregation. I love their bagels. I get mine with cream cheese, well-toasted and a side of jam. Iced coffee this summer."

🏊 Morning activity: "The Boll YMCA to jog on the treadmill and take a swim in their heated pool. I have been a member of YMCAs my whole life but the one in Detroit is really top-level. The views of the city are stunning."

🍲 Lunch: "A place like Ima’s, very healthy options and a couple great locations in the city."

🎨 Afternoon activity: "I like to slip into N'Namdi’s gallery in Midtown and look at whatever beautiful art he has on display. George N'Namdi's taste is impeccable."

🥳 Dinner: "Let’s say this is a special day because David and I closed a deal. I am definitely doing dinner at PAO. Their options are hip but also accessible. The vibe feels very urban in a Detroit way. And it's a little under the radar so you might get a table without a reservation."

🍸 Night activity: "A cocktail at Kiesling with my fiancé, Rose Hackman. I love getting a sweet and beautiful drink and listening to her tell me about the developments in her new book, 'Emotional Labor.' "