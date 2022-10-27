Asia Hamilton has seen the city's art scene blow up in recent years.

🎨 As director and chief curator at the Norwest Gallery of Art, Hamilton, keeps an eye out for exceptional talent, innovative techniques and fascinating pieces, both contemporary and abstract.

The gallery recently opened a James Charles Morris exhibit which runs through Nov. 13.

What she's saying: "Detroit is making waves and just becoming a destination to see art and experience it," Hamilton said.

We thought someone immersed in local art would have some fun suggestions for our recurring series on how interesting Detroiters would spend their Best Day Ever in the city:

🍳 Breakfast: "Lately I've been going to the Grosse Pointe Jagged Fork. They have this Jagged Fork breakfast sandwich with the runny egg on it. It's delicious."

👟 Morning activity: "I stay in Harbortown and the Riverwalk is right outside my door. I love taking a stroll on the Riverwalk and catching some fresh air."

🥪 Lunch: "The Avalon bakery, they make some yummy sandwiches. I go to the one that's right downtown."

🎨 Afternoon activity: "Definitely going to see some art. I would love to visit not just the DIA, but other art galleries and see what else is going on. I also love visiting family and friends midday and just popping up and saying, 'Hey.'"

🐙 Dinner: "Oak & Reel. It's a little on the pricey side but it's worth every morsel of it. I almost don't want people to know my secret."

Her favorite dishes include the octopus appetizer, the bucatini pasta and the branzino.

🎉 Night activity: "Detroit is a late night city — this the home of the after hours. I love catching some type of secret pop-up random party. It starts with a text — what's going on tonight? — and you get a barrage of random things to do. It always involves art or music."