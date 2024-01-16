Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump's subzero Iowa caucus day victory — the coldest in Iowa's history per the National Weather Service — reflected the landslide suggested by many earlier polls.

Why it matters: A red-hot win of 30 or more percentage points would essentially cinch Trump's GOP nomination, political scientists previously told Axios.

Yes, but: Second and third place finishers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley projected confidence at their Iowa watch parties as their attention turns to New Hampshire and South Carolina.

What he's saying: Trump thanked the "great people of Iowa" after his projected victory.

Speaking before the second-place finisher was called, Trump said he wanted to "congratulate" Haley and DeSantis "for having a good time together."

"I really think it is time now for everybody, our country, to come together," Trump said.

State of play: The former president received 51% of the votes, ahead of DeSantis with 21% and Haley with 19%.

"We've got our ticket punched out of Iowa," DeSantis said Monday night — after making a big bet on his campaign infrastructure here.

That's despite the fact that Trump spent far less time campaigning in Iowa than his competitors.

Between January 1, 2023 and January 4, 2024 Trump held just 24 events in Iowa, to Haley's 51 and DeSantis' 99.

He also spent much of the final week before the caucuses in court, by choice.

Flashback: This is Trump's second Iowa victory after winning in 2020.

In 2016, however, he narrowly lost the caucuses to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). He then falsely accused Cruz of stealing the election and of deliberately spreading misinformation.

Credit line: Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

The intrigue: Early returns suggest turnout fell short of expectations, per the New York Times.

Just over 100,000 people participated in last night's GOP caucuses.

GOP turnout was around 187,000 voters in 2016, the first year that Trump was on Iowa caucus ballots.

What we're (not going to be) watching: Iowa residents have been absolutely bombarded with ads ahead of the 2024 caucuses, Axios' Sara Fischer reported on Monday.

More than $124 million was spent on video and TV advertising in Iowa, and that's about to stop.

💭 Linh's post-caucus thought bubble: After the debacle of the 2020 caucuses, Monday proved that Iowans can run a smooth, albeit boring and quiet, caucus process.