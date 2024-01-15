Trump falsely claims he won two Iowa caucuses

Share on email (opens in new window)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a caucus night rally at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.

Former President Trump on Monday, hours before the Iowa caucuses, told reporters: "We've won it twice as you know."

The big picture: Trump has a massive polling lead in Iowa, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are likely battling over second place.

While Trump won the Iowa caucuses in 2020 as the incumbent president, he narrowly lost in 2016 to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Following his 2016 caucuses loss, Trump falsely accused Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses and accused his opponent's campaign of deliberately spreading misinformation.

What he's saying: "I think we're going to have a tremendous night tonight. The people are fantastic. I've never seen spirit like they have," the former president told reporters on Monday while leaving the Hotel Fort Des Moines.

Trump polled as the first choice for 48% of likely caucusgoers in the final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll ahead of Monday.

Haley was at 20%, while DeSantis was at 16%.

