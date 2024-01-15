15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump falsely claims he won two Iowa caucuses
Former President Trump on Monday, hours before the Iowa caucuses, told reporters: "We've won it twice as you know."
The big picture: Trump has a massive polling lead in Iowa, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are likely battling over second place.
- While Trump won the Iowa caucuses in 2020 as the incumbent president, he narrowly lost in 2016 to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
- Following his 2016 caucuses loss, Trump falsely accused Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses and accused his opponent's campaign of deliberately spreading misinformation.
What he's saying: "I think we're going to have a tremendous night tonight. The people are fantastic. I've never seen spirit like they have," the former president told reporters on Monday while leaving the Hotel Fort Des Moines.
- Trump polled as the first choice for 48% of likely caucusgoers in the final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll ahead of Monday.
- Haley was at 20%, while DeSantis was at 16%.
Axios has reached out to Trump's campaign for comment.
