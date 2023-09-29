New animal shelter costs Des Moines 2.5x more than projected

2 hours ago - News

The cost of building Des Moines' new animal shelter has nearly tripled since the plan was announced in 2019 — from $5.5M to $14.1M.

Meanwhile, the city's annual animal control contract with the ARL could increase from $900K to $1.4M under an agreement anticipated to go before the City Council in coming weeks, deputy city manager Matt Anderson said in a public meeting earlier this month.

Why it matters: The larger scope of the project and expanded ARL services will better accommodate the city's needs.

  • Yes, but: The costs coincide with warnings that the city government is pushing the ceiling of its self-imposed debt limits.

Catch up fast: The ARL handles DSM's animal control services and has called for a new facility for more than a decade.

Of note: The project's expansion and constructionary inflation contributed the bulk of the increased costs, assistant city manager Jim Hoff tells Axios.

What's next: Located a few blocks from the current facility, the shelter is slated to open in December.

  • It'll offer new adoption, outreach and surgical services as well as expanded hours, according to a recent city presentation that ARL of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin made to the City Council.
Larger animal holding facilities, a surgical table and a digital x-ray machine are among the expanded or new features of a Des Moines animal shelter that opens in December.
