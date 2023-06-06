Des Moines shelters are overrun with dogs
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is experiencing an uptick in dogs, Joe Stafford, director of animal services, tells Axios.
Why it matters: They're also staying for longer on average, which results in less kennel space and stretches resources for medical care and food.
State of play: The current average stay for a dog at the ARL's locations is 18 days. The ideal length is just 10-11 days, Stafford says.
- As of last Friday, there were 287 dogs at the shelter — well above the ideal amount of 150.
- The extra days and higher number of dogs are contributing to extra stress at the shelter.
What's happening: Worsening financial situations for local families may be contributing to the longer stays, which disproportionately hurts larger breeds, Stafford says.
- Increased costs for food, housing and veterinarian care are making it generally more difficult to care for dogs.
- Dog restrictions and extra pet fees also make finding housing more difficult.
Meanwhile, adoptions of cheaper-to-care-for cats and kittens have increased the last two years.
The big picture: Keeping dogs out of shelters requires greater interventions, such as providing pet-friendly affordable housing and improving wages.
- "It's really about working on both ends of the leash," Stafford says.
What's next: The ARL's goal is to adopt out 1,000 dogs this summer.
- Interested? Visit their site.
