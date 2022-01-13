Des Moines' new animal shelter to cost $10 million

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Replacing Des Moines' animal shelter is expected to cost nearly $10 million, according to a new estimate shared by city engineer Steve Naber.

Why it matters: Projected costs have gone up about 80% since the plan was announced in 2019.

The City Council rejected a $5.8 million bid last year and delayed construction to create a better design, invest in energy-efficient materials and seek federal assistance, Mayor Frank Cownie said.

Of note: The city has not obtained additional federal grant money for the project since last year's delay.

Catch up fast: The Animal Rescue League handles DSM's animal control services and has called for a new facility for a decade.

ARL has said that the current shelter at 1615 SE 14th St. is inadequate to handle the city's needs.

The new building at 1441 Harriet St. will be nearly 22,000 square feet, more than twice the size of the current facility.

Details: The new plan is roughly 30% larger than the one rejected last year, which is necessary for extra animal housing and community outreach needs, Naber told Axios.

The city will now split the project into 17 different bids, using The Weitz Company as a manager, rather than its traditional system of handling the project in just one, Naber said.

What's ahead: A public hearing on the first $455,000 portion of the project is set for Feb. 1.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in the fall of 2023.