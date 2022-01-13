Des Moines' new animal shelter to cost $10 million
Replacing Des Moines' animal shelter is expected to cost nearly $10 million, according to a new estimate shared by city engineer Steve Naber.
Why it matters: Projected costs have gone up about 80% since the plan was announced in 2019.
- The City Council rejected a $5.8 million bid last year and delayed construction to create a better design, invest in energy-efficient materials and seek federal assistance, Mayor Frank Cownie said.
Of note: The city has not obtained additional federal grant money for the project since last year's delay.
Catch up fast: The Animal Rescue League handles DSM's animal control services and has called for a new facility for a decade.
- ARL has said that the current shelter at 1615 SE 14th St. is inadequate to handle the city's needs.
- The new building at 1441 Harriet St. will be nearly 22,000 square feet, more than twice the size of the current facility.
Details: The new plan is roughly 30% larger than the one rejected last year, which is necessary for extra animal housing and community outreach needs, Naber told Axios.
- The city will now split the project into 17 different bids, using The Weitz Company as a manager, rather than its traditional system of handling the project in just one, Naber said.
What's ahead: A public hearing on the first $455,000 portion of the project is set for Feb. 1.
- Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in the fall of 2023.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.