Des Moines is approaching its debt ceiling

A new system that estimates Des Moines' future public infrastructure costs shows a potential annual shortfall of tens of millions of dollars beyond a debt limit set by the City Council.

Why it matters: The city isn't facing an immediate budget emergency but the long-term outlook is necessary to avoid crises like the one in 2004, when it temporarily shut off streetlights, city manager Scott Sanders tells Axios.

What's happening: DSM's finance department and city manager is now calculating the lifespan, maintenance or replacement costs for hundreds of infrastructures like bridges, buildings, parks and sewers.

The outlook is intended to better reflect future expenses while helping the city assess and improve its overall infrastructure.

What they found: Annual costs to maintain existing infrastructure starting in 2030 will be around $80 million.

After accounting for other revenue sources, that number would create an annual $21 million debt capacity deficit.

That estimate does not calculate new or expanded projects added between now and then.

What they're saying: Some of the council members were taken aback by the projection. Joe Gatto, for example, said in a council meeting it appears that DSM wouldn't be able to pay its bills in 2030.

Mayor Frank Cownie responded by noting that the projection gives the city time to act.

The city can potentially seek new revenue sources and pair back future spending, Sanders added.

State of play: State law sets city debt limits to 5% of the value of its taxable property, which is around $16 billion in DSM.

The council's policy is stricter, setting its own debt ceiling at 4%.

Zoom in: In the fiscal year that ended in June 2022, DSM had nearly $600M of debt.

That's roughly $200M under the state's limit and $40 million under the city's self-imposed restriction, according to information that Nick Schaul, the city's finance director, presented to the City Council this week.

Of note: The city's costs associated with its debt is "approaching high levels" and taking on more could result in a lower credit rating, S&P Global Ratings warned in the city's latest analysis.

That would increase DSM's future borrowing costs.

The big picture: Cities like Johnston also recently received S&P's high-level debt warning.

Iowa cities took on nearly 15% more debt between 2020 and 2022 — from about $6.6 billion to just over $7.5 billion, according to the most recent state debt report.

What's next: Multiple city workshops about the issue are being planned, Sanders says.