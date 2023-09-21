After 20 years, Des Moines' mayor won't seek re-election

Share on email (opens in new window)

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is a Roosevelt High School graduate who attended ISU on a swimming scholarship prior to serving in the Iowa Army National Guard. Photo: Courtesy of the city of DSM

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie won't seek re-election in November, he announced in a five-page thank you letter to the city Thursday.

Why it matters: After almost 20 years, Cownie is the longest-serving mayor in DSM history.

The decision guarantees new leadership in the city's top-elected seat in January.

Catch up fast: Cownie's family owns and operates Cownie Furs, a local business that began as a glove company in the late 1800s.

He served several terms on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission before being elected to an at-large city council seat in November 2001.

In 2003, he defeated former longtime Councilperson Christine Hensley to become mayor.

State of play: Cownie, 75, is recognized internationally for advocating that local governments lead environmental efforts.

Locally, he's pushed to plant more trees and improve parks.

Flashback: His family business was flooded in 1993 and, in 2008, he was mayor when a DSM levee breach caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

He frequently cites those events in advocating for what are sometimes controversial metro-area flood-risk reduction projects.

What's happening: Cownie tells Axios that he frequently spends 40+ hours a week doing mayoral work, which currently pays $58K annually and is considered part-time.

He and his family now want to focus more on their business.

Of note: DSM mayor's salary increases to $70K in January.

The intrigue: Cownie says he's not retiring, noting that his father worked every day until he was 90.

Cownie Furs' retail location along Ingersoll Avenue remains open but it's possible that portions of the business could pivot to online services, he says.

Zoom in: DSM's council is officially nonpartisan but politics undoubtedly influence local governing, Cownie tells Axios.

The Democrat advises the city's next mayor to work with everyone and avoid turning local issues into partisan disputes.

He's uncertain whether he'll endorse a candidate but says the November election will determine the city's course "during a critical and uncertain time."

What's next: The deadline for candidates to file for city elections is today.

Council members Connie Boesen and Josh Mandelbaum and cosmetologist and activist Denver Foote have already announced they're running.

1 quote to go: "I feel like I've given my heart and soul to this job and, if I were to do it over again, I wouldn't do anything less," Cownie tells Axios.