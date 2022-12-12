15 mins ago - News

Des Moines City Council eyes 21% raise

Jason Clayworth
Des Moines' top elected officials would give themselves a 21% raise under a proposal the city council is expected to vote on Monday.

By the numbers: Mayor Frank Cownie's annual salary would increase to $70K from nearly $58.

  • The six council members would get $35k up from about $29K.
  • Their weekly expense allowance would also increase from $75 to $100.

Yes, and: They will also pay about $250 a month in health premiums, up slightly from their current contributions, according to city data obtained by Axios.

Of note: Their jobs are considered part-time.

  • The council last gave themselves an 11% raise in 2019.
  • If approved, the new pay scale would begin in January 2024.
