Des Moines City Council eyes 21% raise

Photos courtesy of the city of Des Moines

Des Moines' top elected officials would give themselves a 21% raise under a proposal the city council is expected to vote on Monday.

By the numbers: Mayor Frank Cownie's annual salary would increase to $70K from nearly $58.

The six council members would get $35k up from about $29K.

Their weekly expense allowance would also increase from $75 to $100.

Yes, and: They will also pay about $250 a month in health premiums, up slightly from their current contributions, according to city data obtained by Axios.

Of note: Their jobs are considered part-time.