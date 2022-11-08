Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is on a global mission

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is in Egypt through Nov. 20 for the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference.

Why it matters: He’s part of an international effort to help thousands of local and regional governments avoid the most devastating effects of global warming.

Catch up fast: Cownie is president of the Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), a group based in Germany that works with local leaders on environmental, economic and social problems.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries are at this month’s conference in Sharm El Sheikh, where Cownie will make multiple presentations.

Zoom in: Local governments are increasingly at the front lines of climate change as communities try to recover from disasters like flooding and derechos, Cownie told Axios Friday.

Global cooperation can help identify better recovery and prevention efforts, he said.

The conference focuses on issues like energy and food security and will include meetings with officials from the United Nations.

Of note: His travel costs are paid for by some of the environmental organizations that he represents and not the city, Cownie noted.