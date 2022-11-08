Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is on a global mission
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is in Egypt through Nov. 20 for the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference.
Why it matters: He’s part of an international effort to help thousands of local and regional governments avoid the most devastating effects of global warming.
Catch up fast: Cownie is president of the Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), a group based in Germany that works with local leaders on environmental, economic and social problems.
- Representatives from nearly 200 countries are at this month’s conference in Sharm El Sheikh, where Cownie will make multiple presentations.
Zoom in: Local governments are increasingly at the front lines of climate change as communities try to recover from disasters like flooding and derechos, Cownie told Axios Friday.
- Global cooperation can help identify better recovery and prevention efforts, he said.
- The conference focuses on issues like energy and food security and will include meetings with officials from the United Nations.
Of note: His travel costs are paid for by some of the environmental organizations that he represents and not the city, Cownie noted.
- Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum is mayor pro tem and leading city meetings while Cownie is away.
