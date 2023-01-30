Des moines Mayor Frank Cownie, left, and Council members Connie Boesen and Josh Mandelbaum. Photos courtesy of the City of Des Moines

At least three Des Moines City Council members are considering a run for mayor this year, they tell Axios.

Driving the news: Frank Cownie — the longest-serving mayor in DSM's history — might seek a sixth term.

Council members Connie Boesen and Josh Mandelbaum are also possible contenders.

Flashback: Voters promoted Cownie from his council seat in 2003, when he defeated former Council member Christine Hensley.

He narrowly won re-election in a runoff against former state senator Jack Hatch in Dec. 2019.

State of play: Council members Joe Gatto, Linda Westergaard and Carl Voss's terms expire at the end of the year, meaning six of Des Moines' seven council members could face voters in 2023.

Mandelbaum and Boesen could remain on the council even if their possible bids for mayor flunk.

They were re-elected to their current seats in Nov. 2021 and their current terms don't expire until the end of 2025.

Of note: At Cownie's recommendation, the council this month appointed Boesen as mayor pro tem — the person who assumes duties when the mayor is absent.