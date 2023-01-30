Three Des Moines City Council members consider mayoral bid
At least three Des Moines City Council members are considering a run for mayor this year, they tell Axios.
Driving the news: Frank Cownie — the longest-serving mayor in DSM's history — might seek a sixth term.
- Council members Connie Boesen and Josh Mandelbaum are also possible contenders.
Flashback: Voters promoted Cownie from his council seat in 2003, when he defeated former Council member Christine Hensley.
- He narrowly won re-election in a runoff against former state senator Jack Hatch in Dec. 2019.
State of play: Council members Joe Gatto, Linda Westergaard and Carl Voss's terms expire at the end of the year, meaning six of Des Moines' seven council members could face voters in 2023.
- Mandelbaum and Boesen could remain on the council even if their possible bids for mayor flunk.
- They were re-elected to their current seats in Nov. 2021 and their current terms don't expire until the end of 2025.
Of note: At Cownie's recommendation, the council this month appointed Boesen as mayor pro tem — the person who assumes duties when the mayor is absent.
- Mandelbaum held that spot last year.
