A sale of the Des Moines-based Kum & Go to Maverik — Adventure's First Stop was finalized Tuesday, company spokesperson Erica Turner tells Axios.

Why it matters: The 400+-store deal roughly doubles the Utah-based Maverik's footprint, making it the nation's 11th largest convenience store chain.

And it marks a significant transition for the Krause Group — Kum & Go's now-former parent company — whose real estate arm is trying to broker a $500 million downtown DSM development deal that includes a soccer stadium.

Catch up fast: Kum & Go, which opened almost 65 years ago, has locations in 13 states and employs roughly 5,000 people.

Maverik also purchased a tank truck carrier company, Solar Transport, from Krause today.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed but was valued at as much as $2 billion in February, Reuters reported.

The Krause Gateway Center was designed by the world-renowned architecture firm Renzo Piano Building Workshop and is assessed at almost $82 million by the Polk County Assessor. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

What's happening: Maverik is opening a DSM office where about 250 Kum & Go and Solar employees that currently work from the Krause Gateway Center (KGC) will be relocated, Maverik CEO Chuck Maggelet tells Axios.

The details about that location and a timeline for the transition haven't been announced, he says.

Meanwhile, there could be some employee downsizing as the companies merge, which Maggelet described as "limited."

Kum & Go's in Utah, Idaho, Colorado and some test stores in Wyoming and Nebraska will be rebranded as Maverik stores. Iowa rebranding is still under consideration, he says.

Maverik CEO Chuck Maggelet (left) and Krause Group CEO Kyle Krause. Photo: Courtesy of Maverik; Jason Clayworth/Axios

State of play: Krause Group still owns nine other companies.

There are no plans to sell or vacate the KGC, the nearly all-glass exterior six-story office building constructed about five years ago, CEO Kyle Krause tells Axios.

What's next: Negotiations with local governments to close a funding gap in the $95 million soccer stadium project are ongoing, per Krause.

If the project moves forward, the stadium would be owned by the nonprofit Iowa Soccer Development Foundation. Its roughly 100 associates would work out of the KGC, he said.

Of note: Krause and his wife, Sharon, have pledged $23 million to the soccer stadium.