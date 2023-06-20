No injuries were reported in the shooting that cracked these glass panels at the Krause Gateway Center this month. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Bullets pierced and cracked two 29-foot glass panels in the lobby of the Krause Gateway Center earlier this month, according to a Des Moines Police report obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The six-story building and its nearly all-glass exterior is iconic and has won architectural awards for its unique design.

Each panel — which are some of the tallest in the nation — cost about $130,000 when they were installed in 2018.

Details: The shooting occurred just before 1am on June 6 and was captured on Krause's security video, according to the report.

It involved a dispute among people in at least two cars. Krause Group and its Kum & Go headquarters were not the intended targets, a company spokesperson tells Axios.

The Krause Gateway Center was designed by the world-renowned architecture firm Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

State of play: The panels remain standing and the building is safe to use, the spokesperson said.

The glass will likely have to be special ordered from Germany.

Yes, but: It will take at least two months for a special insurance agent to evaluate the damage and likely a year before the windows can be repaired.

What's next: Police are still investigating, Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.