Gas Lamp building's future depends on soccer deal

The Butler Building, 1501 Grand Ave., was also the former location for Blues on Grand. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Butler Building's future largely depends on efforts to build a Des Moines soccer stadium, Erica Turner, director of communications for the Krause Group, tells Axios.

Why it matters: The four-story downtown building, which is more than a century old, includes about two dozen apartments.

Until this month's closure of Gas Lamp, its first-floor commercial space was a live music mainstay for decades.

Catch up fast: Krause+, the Krause Group's real estate arm, purchased the nearly 17,000-square-foot building in 2015 for almost $1.3M.

It's just west of the nearly all-glass Krause Gateway Center.

What's happening: Officials for a $95 million downtown soccer stadium proposed by Pro Iowa and Krause+ are lobbying DSM and Polk County's governments for more money to fill a financing gap, the Des Moines Register reports.

Those continued negotiations have been ongoing for weeks, Turner tells Axios.

Between the lines: An approved $23.5 million state grant application for the soccer development highlights plans that include renovating the Butler Building.