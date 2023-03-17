Des Moines' soccer stadium still in the works despite losses in Italy

An Italian soccer team purchased in late 2020 by Kum & Go owner Kyle Krause lost $116 million in the first 17 months he owned it, the Des Moines Register reports.

Why it matters: It could foreshadow challenges in DSM, where a USL tier-two men’s soccer league would be a new venture.

Krause is leading local efforts to build an $84 million professional soccer stadium in downtown DSM, which has already been delayed for supply chain and cost challenges.

Yes, but: The project is independent of Krause's other ventures and is still in the works, Dan Jansen, program manager for the Iowa Soccer Development Foundation, tells Axios.

Jansen's group is leading the fundraising and will ultimately own the stadium — not Krause nor Kum & Go, he says.

Catch up fast: Krause has been working to bring a USL Championship team, the second tier of U.S. pro soccer, to Iowa for more than a decade.

As a result, Pro Iowa and Krause+ — the real estate arm of the Krause Group — have been planning a 6,300-seat stadium at the Dico Superfund site near 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

State of play: Stadium project officials have spent recent months working through environmental cleanup requirements and reviewing stadium design options, deputy city manager Matt Anderson tells Axios.

Stadium developers are exploring construction techniques to save time and money, he says.

Meanwhile, Kum & Go is exploring a sale, as reported by Reuters and confirmed by Axios last month.

What's next: A development agreement could go before the DSM City Council in coming months.

Pro Iowa currently anticipates breaking ground this year with the first stadium matches in 2025.

Yes, but: The timeline could change due to unknown issues possible when developing a superfund site, Jasen says.