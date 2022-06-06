Des Moines' $84 million soccer stadium project delayed

The completion of a professional soccer stadium and adjacent plaza in downtown Des Moines is being delayed a year, project organizers announced in a press release Monday morning.

The kick-off for Iowa's first United Soccer League (USL) Championship club is now set for 2025.

Why it matters: At about $84 million, it's one of the largest ongoing projects in Des Moines.

It's also the centerpiece of a $535 million plan to develop an area that had been vacant and blighted for decades.

Catch up fast: Kyle Krause, Kum & Go's former CEO, has been working to bring the Division II men's soccer league to Iowa for more than a decade.

As a result, Pro Iowa and Krause+ — the real estate arm of the company— are building a 6,300-seat stadium at the Dico Superfund site near 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

More than $50 million has been secured for the stadium project, including $23.5 million from the state and at least $5 million from local governments.

What's happening: The timeline is shifting to factor supply chain and cost challenges.

Remediation of the Dico site and conversations with vendors are also a factor, the secretary of the Iowa Soccer Development Foundation, a nonprofit that will own the stadium, said in Monday's statement.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie spoke about the soccer stadium and demolition of the vacant steel wheel and pesticides factory buildings, behind him, in May 2021. Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services

Zoom in: The city government's pieces linked with preparing the site are done, Pam Cooksey, an assistant city manager, told Axios in April.

A separate levee project that goes around the west and south sides of the site will be underway this year.

The EPA will replace a groundwater treatment system, which is dependent on grading of the site by the developer, Cooksey noted.

What they're saying: Designs are evolving but plans are well underway for construction, according to Monday's press release.

Organizers are committed to keeping cost projections consistent with fundraising goals.

The bottom line: The project is still on but it's being complicated by some of the same factors hitting other large metro projects.