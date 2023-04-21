2 hours ago - Business

Kum & Go sold to Utah company

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a Kum & Go.

Photo: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Des Moines-based Kum & Go convenience store chain has been sold to Utah-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, the companies announced in a joint statement Friday.

Why it matters: Kum & Go, owned by the Krause Group, has more than 400 convenience stores in 13 states, including Iowa, and has been exploring strategic options this year.

  • Maverik is also acquiring Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier also owned by the Krause Group.

State of play: Maverik, which owns about as many stores as Kum & Go in 12 western states, is expected to close on the transaction in coming months.

  • Financial terms were not disclosed. Reuters reported in February that Kum & Go's value could be $2 billion.

What they're saying: In the news release, Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause called it a "momentous day" for the 63-year-old family business.

  • It remains unclear how the transaction may affect the chain's local stores and employees.
  • A Kum & Go spokesperson tells Axios the company has no further comment.
