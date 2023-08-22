Iowa COVID-19 levels, hospitalizations rise
COVID-19 hospitalization rates across Iowa rose 5% between June and July amid signs of a late summer wave sweeping the country.
Why it matters: Many of us have put COVID in our rearview mirrors, leaving Americans potentially mentally and practically ill-prepared for another wave.
- Experts warn the U.S. is now lacking critical tools to help manage future waves.
What's happening: The average COVID-19 hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% between June and July, per the latest available CDC data.
- A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.
Yes, but: In both percentage change and raw terms, state and nationwide hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.
- Iowa's rate is down 90% — from an average of 1.01 per 100,000 residents in July compared to 10.04 last year.
- Nationally, it was down 82%.
What they're saying: Tom Benzoni, a longtime local ER physician, tells Axios an uptick this time of year is not surprising.
- Recent data, including DSM wastewater surveillance reports, still shows low transmission rates, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Madisun VanGundy tells Axios.
Of note: Vaccine boosters will likely be made available in coming weeks.
- Details, including eligibility, are still unknown, VanGundy says.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.