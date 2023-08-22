Iowa COVID-19 levels, hospitalizations rise

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID-19 hospitalization rates across Iowa rose 5% between June and July amid signs of a late summer wave sweeping the country.

Why it matters: Many of us have put COVID in our rearview mirrors, leaving Americans potentially mentally and practically ill-prepared for another wave.

Experts warn the U.S. is now lacking critical tools to help manage future waves.

What's happening: The average COVID-19 hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% between June and July, per the latest available CDC data.

A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Yes, but: In both percentage change and raw terms, state and nationwide hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

Iowa's rate is down 90% — from an average of 1.01 per 100,000 residents in July compared to 10.04 last year.

Nationally, it was down 82%.

What they're saying: Tom Benzoni, a longtime local ER physician, tells Axios an uptick this time of year is not surprising.

Recent data, including DSM wastewater surveillance reports, still shows low transmission rates, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Madisun VanGundy tells Axios.

Of note: Vaccine boosters will likely be made available in coming weeks.