32 mins ago - COVID

Iowa COVID-19 levels, hospitalizations rise

Jason Clayworth
Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID-19 hospitalization rates across Iowa rose 5% between June and July amid signs of a late summer wave sweeping the country.

Why it matters: Many of us have put COVID in our rearview mirrors, leaving Americans potentially mentally and practically ill-prepared for another wave.

  • Experts warn the U.S. is now lacking critical tools to help manage future waves.

What's happening: The average COVID-19 hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% between June and July, per the latest available CDC data.

  • A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Yes, but: In both percentage change and raw terms, state and nationwide hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

  • Iowa's rate is down 90% — from an average of 1.01 per 100,000 residents in July compared to 10.04 last year.
  • Nationally, it was down 82%.

What they're saying: Tom Benzoni, a longtime local ER physician, tells Axios an uptick this time of year is not surprising.

Of note: Vaccine boosters will likely be made available in coming weeks.

  • Details, including eligibility, are still unknown, VanGundy says.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more